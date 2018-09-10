Duduzane Zuma says he will testify at state capture inquiry

Duduzane Zuma will testify at the state capture inquiry.

Advocate Paul Pretorius said lawyers for the son of former president Jacob Zuma had written to the commission’s legal team, informing them that he would testify in relation to evidence given by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas has alleged that Duduzane Zuma was at a meeting where the Guptas offered Jonas the job of finance minister and a R600m bribe.

Zuma informed the commission that he would not come testify because he was facing charges in the specialised commercial crime court on the same matter.