Duduzane Zuma says he will testify at state capture inquiry
Duduzane Zuma will testify at the state capture inquiry.
Advocate Paul Pretorius said lawyers for the son of former president Jacob Zuma had written to the commission’s legal team, informing them that he would testify in relation to evidence given by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
Jonas has alleged that Duduzane Zuma was at a meeting where the Guptas offered Jonas the job of finance minister and a R600m bribe.
Zuma informed the commission that he would not come testify because he was facing charges in the specialised commercial crime court on the same matter.
He made his first appearance in court earlier in 2018 after handing himself over to police. He is expected back in court in 2018.
Commission head deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is still to make a decision on applications to cross-examine witnesses by those implicated in their testimony.
Zondo is likely to make that decision on Thursday. Zuma had applied to have Jonas cross-examined.
The Gupta brothers are refusing to come to SA and testify at the commission.
Please sign in or register to comment.