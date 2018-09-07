Seven sobering articles on SA's economic crisis that you have to read

5. Why contraction? Just take a look at the Mining Charter

Also writing in Business Day, Tim Cohen argues that the charter reveals how the ANC thinks about the economy. He writes:

The new Mining Charter to me is a reflection of how the ANC has changed from the Mbeki-era approach to the economy and business to that of the Zuma era, and now under the new Ramaphosa administration. This is a kind of subset of the broader political argument about whether the ANC should be trying to regain the central ground it held in the Mandela/Mbeki era, or whether it should stay where it is and contest most fiercely the space on the left.

Left-wing commentators in SA still regard Mbeki-era economics as a failure, and see its rejection as an understandable and laudatory refutation of centrist politics. In these pages recently, Jonny Steinberg wrote: "A version of moderate, centrist governance was paraded before SA voters in the 1990s and is deemed by many to have failed." The Mbeki government, in his view, was pro partial privatisation and a "policy of fiscal austerity was strictly enforced".

This view is common in SA and it totally infuriates me. If commentators think the Mbeki era — SA’s most successful economic period in a generation — was characterised by "austerity", then they have no idea what austerity really means.