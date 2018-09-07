National

ENERGY

Renewable power round to follow shortly after cabinet nod for IRP

The draft Integrated Resources Plan was released for comment last week, with a 60-day window for interested parties to submit commentary

07 September 2018 - 05:09 Lisa Steyn
Jeff Radebe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Jeff Radebe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Image:

A fifth round of the renewable power programme can be expected shortly after the cabinet adopts the new Integrated Resources Plan (IRP), energy minister Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

Asked about his plans for another round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme, as announced in early June, Radebe said, "any round will come shortly after the adoption by [the] cabinet of the Integrated Resource Plan, but preparations are ongoing".

The draft IRP was released for comment last week, with a 60-day window for interested parties to submit commentary.

The plan indicates a gradual move away from coal power in favour of wind, solar and gas. But because of low demand forecasts paired with coal-fired power from Medupi and Kusile yet to come online, it is not foreseen that more green power will be needed until 2025.

Round expired

Davin Chown, chair of the SA Photovoltaic Industry Association, said the fifth round the minister referred to is not in the draft IRP because it is not a new allocation for green power, but the same 1,800MW that was set aside for an expedited round of the programme that was announced in 2015.

This round expired when renewables faced significant resistance from Eskom, which resulted in a two-year delay for rounds 3.5 and 4 to get power purchase agreements from the utility. Eskom signed the agreements in April.

"The expedited round was never awarded," says Chown. "That means [the] government is sitting with those megawatts in a pot and they [are] taking it and making round 5 out of it."

Briefing media on the sidelines of the African Oil & Power conference in Cape Town, Radebe said the signed purchase agreements and the draft IRP showed he was working decisively towards creating policy certainty. "Anything that stands in the way, I’m going to remove it to ensure that energy plays a critical role in economic growth and development," he said.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Two new coal plants will have minimal effect on electricity cost, says energy department

Officials and experts agree SA should go straight to cheaper and cleaner renewable energy as work on the two coal plants has not yet started
National
2 days ago

Energy plan’s drafters are stuck in a coal hole and have just kept digging

Eskom can save cash by procuring new renewables to displace energy from most existing power stations, writes Grové Steyn
Opinion
4 days ago

Forward-looking energy plan must tackle jobs issue in order to shine

While electricity needs will be met and coal dependency abolished, the human element must be factored in, writes Johan van den Berg
Opinion
9 days ago

EDITORIAL: Let’s talk about our energy plan

The good news is that for the first time since 2011 we have an IRP that is transparent and credible
Opinion
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Seven sobering articles on SA's economic crisis ...
National
2.
Renewable power round to follow shortly after ...
National
3.
SA’s trout industry goes to court over plan to ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Solidarity workers protest over Sasol empowerment ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

LISA STEYN: Unbundling Eskom is the key to securing SA’s energy needs
Opinion / Columnists

Two new coal plants will have minimal effect on electricity cost, says energy ...
National

Energy plan’s drafters are stuck in a coal hole and have just kept digging
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Let’s talk about our energy plan
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.