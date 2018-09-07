National

Jacob Zuma’s legal fees have cost us a bit more than we thought

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to Baleka Mbete to correct the previously stated amount of R15.3m since 2006, after investigations by the justice department

07 September 2018 - 13:26 Linda Ensor
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees have cost taxpayers R16.8m since 2006, a letter sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete reveals.

The previously confirmed sum was R15.3m, with the additional R1.4m being discovered in investigations by the department of justice.

Ramaphosa’s letter to Mbete said the sum of R16.78m was confirmed by director-general in the presidency Cassius Lubisi, in an affidavit submitted to the Gauteng High Court.

The president was correcting a reply he had given in the National Assembly in March that the legal costs amounted to R15.3m.

The DA has launched an application to review and set aside the agreements between the presidency and Zuma to cover the legal costs incurred by him for his criminal prosecution. The case will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on November 6-7.

"Over the last decade, Zuma has exploited our justice system with numerous court proceedings that had the intention of avoiding or delaying criminal prosecutions against him. He has also misused the courts to maintain his grip on power," DA federal council chairman James Selfe said Friday.

"The taxpayer has so far footed the bulk of the legal bill for this. The DA will not stand by and let this unjust situation continue.

"South Africans have already paid too dearly for Zuma’s term in office and should not be required to foot the costs of his legal proceedings. Zuma should not be entitled to any further financial support from the government or the people of South Africa."

EnsorL@businesslive.co.za

Counting the cost of state capture

State capture is estimated to have cost SA upwards of R100bn. Some economists say the actual figure is much higher
Features
1 day ago

Zuma lawyer blames Julius Malema 'vendetta'

EFF bid to stop state funding for former president’s defence could interfere with rights to fair trial, court told
National
11 days ago

Presidency may look for a refund of legal fees from Jacob Zuma

Despite documentation linked to the state funding R16.7m in legal fees missing or destroyed, if Zuma is found guilty he says he will pay back the ...
National
22 days ago

Jacob Zuma is adamant he should get state funding in corruption trial

Lawyer Daniel Mantsha denies the case has nothing to do with official role
National
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DA set to tackle ANC over economy in parliament ...
National
2.
Two fires at Civitas building in Pretoria were ...
National
3.
Academics want TUT put under administration
National
4.
Gauteng sets up committee to oversee building ...
National

Related Articles

Duduzane Zuma has been unfairly treated, his lawyer tells state capture inquiry
National

JUSTICE MALALA: A president who trumps Zuma
Opinion / Food for Thought

ANC blames Jacob Zuma’s maladministration for SA’s economic mess
National

Jacob Zuma shrugs off testimony implicating him in state capture
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.