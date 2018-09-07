National

Fake SANDF Facebook page declares SA a sleeping giant ready for war

07 September 2018 - 09:14 Staff Writer
THE REAL DEAL: Military vehicles make their way along Port Elizabeth’s Marine Drive in a parade on February 21 2016. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN/THE HERALD
THE REAL DEAL: Military vehicles make their way along Port Elizabeth’s Marine Drive in a parade on February 21 2016. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN/THE HERALD

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is "gravely concerned" about a fake military Facebook page that claims the country is capable of manufacturing nuclear ballistic missiles and is ready to go to war.

The page‚ using the corporate name "South African National Defence Force – Media"‚ was created on April 22 and depicts images of various military aircraft‚ missiles and vehicles in action.

A post this week claimed the defence force was a "sleeping giant" that could "easily become a nuclear state within a few hours.

"We have the technology and with a bit of upgrade we can make ballistic missiles that can reach anywhere in the world but for now South Africa is not interested in nuclear weapons," it said.

An earlier post‚ dated September 4‚ said South Africa "is not scared of any country including the US".

"The art of winning a war is not about who has the biggest weapons or the most weapons it’s about who has the smartest strategy. South Africa does not have any enemies at the moment but we are prepared to fight anyone anywhere any day any time and succeed."

SANDF spokesman Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said: "The SANDF vehemently distances itself from this scandalous and illegal Facebook page.

"The creators of this page have used images of an aircraft and a vessel similar to current SANDF equipment," he said on Thursday night.

"This is seen as an ill-intended ploy to mislead the general public into accepting this page as an official Facebook page of the SANDF.

"The SANDF has reported this page as a scam to the relevant Facebook administrators to have it removed."

The official SANDF Facebook page is "SA National Defence Force — @sandfcorpevents".

Mgobozi urged the public not to be misled by content posted on the page.

Already‚ observers have posted comments below some of the claims made on the page.

Kgaugelo Mercy said: "When I liked this page I thought it was the real SANDF page. Clearly I was wrong… there is no way that my organisation will post such things."

"The aircraft in the background is not in use by South African armed forces and never has been. Fake site‚" posted Will Granzier.

SANDF to increase its internal capacity due to budgetary constraints

With its budget slashed by R5.8bn in 2018, the defence minister says outsourcing has become too expensive, and is using Cubans to upgrade local ...
National
1 month ago

Military medical staff have restored health services in North West, SANDF says

The SA Military Health Service took over the provision of medical services at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital two weeks ago amid widespread protests
National
4 months ago

Military trials started relating to sexual abuse by the SANDF in DRC

Allegations of sexual exploitation and misconduct by some of the South African National Defence Force have led to investigations and subsequent trials
National
4 months ago

Naval project to create 5,000 military jobs over the next five years

Celebrating Armed Forces Day, the President says the project will create 570 ‘high-end technical’ jobs and 4,500 indirect ones
National
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Banking body warns of dire consequences of ...
National
2.
Malema to AfriForum: 'Maybe it's time for us to ...
National
3.
Engineer Manglin Pillay quits after furore over ...
National
4.
Fake SANDF Facebook page declares SA a sleeping ...
National

Related Articles

SANDF to increase its internal capacity due to budgetary constraints
National

Military will not say how 25 army horses were given no food and forced to eat ...
National

Military medical staff have restored health services in North West, SANDF says
National

Military trials started relating to sexual abuse by the SANDF in DRC
National

Naval project to create 5,000 military jobs over the next five years
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.