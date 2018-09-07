The CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE)‚ Manglin Pillay‚ has resigned from him position with immediate effect.

SAICE president Errol Kerst made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday.

Pillay came under fire for a column‚ "Out on a rib"‚ in which he insinuated it was not a good idea to invest in female engineers.

Women in the profession called for his removal as CEO of the industry body as a result.