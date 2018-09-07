National

Engineer Manglin Pillay quits after furore over sexist column

The South African Institute of Civil Engineering has finally parted ways with its CEO, two months after he wrote that it was a waste to invest in women engineers

07 September 2018 - 11:19 Matthew Savides
Manglin Pillay. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
The CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE)‚ Manglin Pillay‚ has resigned from him position with immediate effect.

SAICE president Errol Kerst made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday.

Pillay came under fire for a column‚ "Out on a rib"‚ in which he insinuated it was not a good idea to invest in female engineers.

Women in the profession called for his removal as CEO of the industry body as a result. 

In his piece published in July, Pillay claimed that research showed women to be "predisposed" to caring and people-oriented careers.

He wrote that "most women" at a certain age "prefer to work part-time or dedicate themselves completely to child rearing or pursuing other meaningful exploits related to caring"‚ the Sunday Times reported

In the statement issued on Thursday‚ Kerst said the executive board had spent "many hours contemplating the matter".

SAICE was determined that due process be followed.

"Manglin Pillay and the executive board of SAICE have agreed to part ways. Manglin’s tenure as CEO has thus been terminated with immediate effect‚" said Kerst.

