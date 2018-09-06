Scarred beneficiaries warn of rigged land reform across SA

Land claim beneficiaries in Songimvelo, Mpumalanga, whose land has not been returned to them after knocking on the government’s door since the early 2000s, say they are being "taken for idiots" by officials. They have meticulously recorded the "malicious" behaviour of the Mpumalanga Parks and Tourism Agency and the province’s land claims commission while handling their case.

"They are treating us like idiots," says one of the claimants, Shobane Msibi. He says that besides their being shunted from pillar to post by officials, other employees who seemed determined to resolve their case were victimised.

"Employees who seem to be moving closer to solving our problem get removed from their position," Msibi says.

In the North West, beneficiaries of restored land that includes a sizeable part of the Madikwe Game Reserve, have also been stalled by the department of rural development & land reform.

They say that the official who allegedly "seemed determined to delay" the process was promoted to the national Land Claims Commission office where he has continued to obstruct their successful claim.

"Some of them [government officials] have business interests [in the game reserve]. We are aware that they are trying to keep us out for their own narrow interests," claims Amos Setou of the Barokologadi community.

The fanfare at the posh ceremonies where their successful restitution applications were announced is still engrained in their minds as they engage in a new struggle centred on wresting from government officials the paperwork required to allow them to benefit from their land.