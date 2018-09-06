National

Nationalising land will not help SA, David Mabuza says

The government’s land reform programme seeks to transfer title deeds to individual owners, the deputy president said on Thursday

06 September 2018 - 16:00 Bekezela Phakathi
David Mabuza. Picture: SOWETAN
Deputy President David Mabuza says nationalisation of land in SA is not an option and the state will focus on issuing title deeds to land reform beneficiaries.

"Our land reform programme seeks to transfer title deeds to individual owners … it doesn’t help the state to keep the land to itself," Mabuza said during a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

The joint constitutional review committee is currently holding public hearings in Parliament on the possibility of amending section 25 — the property clause — of the constitution to make it clear how land could be expropriated without compensation.

The EFF and various other organisations have called on the government to nationalise all land.

Scarred beneficiaries warn of rigged land reform across SA

'Do not be duped into sham scheme devised by greedy politicians'
11 hours ago

DA did not get a fair chance to air its views on land reform on SABC channels

The party's advocate argued that the right of reply afforded to the DA after Cyril Ramaphosa's address did not amount to fair opportunity
22 hours ago

Protect the poor and leave the constitution alone, says Cosatu

'In our quest to expropriate land from white people, we need not be shortsighted and throw the baby out with the bathwater'
9 hours ago

