Nationalising land will not help SA, David Mabuza says

Deputy President David Mabuza says nationalisation of land in SA is not an option and the state will focus on issuing title deeds to land reform beneficiaries.

"Our land reform programme seeks to transfer title deeds to individual owners … it doesn’t help the state to keep the land to itself," Mabuza said during a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

The joint constitutional review committee is currently holding public hearings in Parliament on the possibility of amending section 25 — the property clause — of the constitution to make it clear how land could be expropriated without compensation.

The EFF and various other organisations have called on the government to nationalise all land.

