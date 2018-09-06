National

Five startling things a top White House insider said about 'amoral' Donald Trump

The New York Times took the unusual step of allowing the contributor to remain anonymous

06 September 2018
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
An unidentified senior aide has harshly criticised Donald Trump in an op-ed published by the New York Times. The newspaper took the unusual step of allowing the contributor to remain anonymous.

Trump has reacted with fury to the article, describing it as a "gutless editorial".

Here are five of the most shocking things the insider said:

1. Trump has no morals

The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision-making.

2. Trump can't focus and makes reckless decisions

Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.

3. There are adults in the room trying to limit Trump's damage

It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognise what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.

4. Trump loves autocrats and dictators

In public and in private, President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.

5. There is 'quiet resistance' in the White House

There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first.

