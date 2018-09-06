Uganda and Morocco are the destinations of choice for foreigners working in Africa‚ with SA dropping down the rankings as expat parents grow increasingly anxious about the country.

SA has slipped 13 places for family life (from 19th to 32nd) in the 2018 Expat Insider survey by InterNations‚ in comparison to 2017’s survey.

"Expat parents are less satisfied with both the availability and the costs of childcare and education than they were last year. While 63% said that childcare was easy to afford in 2017‚ only 43% of expat parents still agree in 2018‚" the survey’s authors said on Thursday.

"The same is true for education‚ which was rated affordable by 44% in 2017 — but just 34% think so in 2018."

Apart from childcare and education‚ 38% of expat parents also worry about their children’s safety‚ which is close to four times the global average of 10%.

Safety is not only a concern among expat parents‚ but one shared by many expats in SA‚ the survey authors stated: just 29% feel safe here‚ which is 53 percentage points lower than the global average (82%).

In addition‚ only 22% regard SA as politically stable‚ compared to the global average of 63%.

More than one-third already considered the political situation in SA a potential disadvantage even before moving there (compared to 13% globally)‚ InterNations said.

A thumbs up is given to SA’s weather (92% v 61% globally) and the available leisure options. More than four in five expats rate SA’s leisure options positively (compared to 75% globally). "The climate is among the best in the world‚" a Dutch expat is quoting as saying‚ adding that "nature is beautiful and easily accessible".