Hellens further argued that the witnesses who implicated the Guptas in wrongdoing should not be informed of the guptas’ responses to their testimony, so that they did no have the chance to alter their testimony.

"If the witness is not put under cross-examination in the normal way… he or she has the full luxury of adjusting her evidence‚" he said.

Hellens added: "We would have to put the version of Mr Gupta to the witness."

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo indicated that‚ while Hellens "may be right"‚ "other factors need to be taken into account. For example‚ a witness who may be honest but is mistaken."

Zondo said in such a scenario‚ the "honest witness" — upon being advised of the implicated person’s version — could admit that they had made a mistake and "save the commission a great deal of time".

Hellens responded: "There is no special magic about this forum that would make a witness admit that they had make a mistake".

Hellens is arguing for Ajay Gupta’s lawyers to be allowed to cross-examine former government communications head Themba Maseko and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor. He has previously represented former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ and so will not argue Ajay Gupta’s application to cross-examine Jonas.

Instead‚ advocate Dawie Joubert will bring that application on behalf of Ajay and Rajesh Gupta‚ and former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

According to Hellens‚ Ajay Gupta disputes "the whole" of the affidavit given by Maseko.