Afriforum bemoans ‘fallacy that whites stole the land’
Ernst Roets says expropriation without compensation is built on the false argument that ‘eroding property rights and tampering with healthy market principles will lead to economic growth’
Things got tense and fiery between Afrikaner rights group Afriforum and MPs across the political spectrum, in Parliament on Thursday.
The joint constitutional review committee is currently holding public hearings in Parliament on the possibility of amending section 25 — the property clause — of the constitution, to make it clear how land could be expropriated without compensation.
In his submission to the committee on Thursday, Afriforum’s Ernst Roets said the "biggest historic fallacy is that whites stole the land".
He added: "The great risk in pursuing land justice in SA is that it is done by weakening property rights and with a final solution … the policy (expropriation without compensation) is built on the false argument that the eroding of property rights and tampering with healthy market principles will lead to economic growth."
Referring to the ANC and EFF, Roets said: "you are drunk on ideology of failed national democratic revolution."
His submission prompted angry reaction from MPs, with some saying he was "drunk on hatred … sheer insanity".
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said: "I honestly think we should not be agitated by Afrikaner racist children … they are trying to mobilise the international community against the state, that is treasonous. But we are a democratic country so we have to live with kids who express anti-black racism…. If you are threatening us with war, we are more than ready," he said.
African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart. described Afriforum’s submission as "arrogant" and that it would take the country backwards.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said her party did not align itself with the presentation, and added that Afriforum had "missed [an] opportunity".
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
