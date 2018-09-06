Afriforum bemoans ‘fallacy that whites stole the land’

Things got tense and fiery between Afrikaner rights group Afriforum and MPs across the political spectrum, in Parliament on Thursday.

The joint constitutional review committee is currently holding public hearings in Parliament on the possibility of amending section 25 — the property clause — of the constitution, to make it clear how land could be expropriated without compensation.

In his submission to the committee on Thursday, Afriforum’s Ernst Roets said the "biggest historic fallacy is that whites stole the land".

He added: "The great risk in pursuing land justice in SA is that it is done by weakening property rights and with a final solution … the policy (expropriation without compensation) is built on the false argument that the eroding of property rights and tampering with healthy market principles will lead to economic growth."