The National Assembly has approved three new commissioners in the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC)‚ selecting from a pool of eight candidates proposed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The three are judge Dhayanithie Pillay‚ Nomsa Praisy Masuku and Mosotho Simon Moepya. Their names will be sent to the president as a recommendation from parliament.

Pillay is one of SA’s leading labour law experts‚ with more than 15 years of experience as a judge, 10 of which were spent at the Labour Court of SA‚ the ANC in parliament said in a statement. She has sat on the High Court bench in KwaZulu-Natal since 2010. She currently holds the position of extraordinary professor at the University of Pretoria.

Masuku is currently the IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer responsible for outreach. She previously headed Standard Bank’s corporate social investment unit. Before she joined Standard Bank‚ she worked for the IEC for eight years in various roles. Masuku has a PhD in English from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

Moepya has worked for the IEC for more than 18 years. He spent five years as the chief electoral officer of the IEC‚ where he oversaw both the 2014 national and provincial elections and the 2016 municipal elections.