The DA in the Eastern Cape will focus on reviving businesses in the province — that is if DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga is successful in clinching the provincial vote come the 2019 general elections.

Bhanga was announced as the party’s candidate for premier of the province at the Athenaeum in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. Making the announcement‚ DA national leader Mmusi Maimane said Bhanga’s nomination was an easy decision.

"Nqaba‚ along with an experienced team‚ will spend the next months taking the DA’s message of a prosperous‚ inclusive SA, built on a foundation of freedom‚ fairness‚ opportunity and diversity‚ to all four corners of this province‚" Maimane said.

Bhanga said his focus would be reviving businesses in the province. "I don’t believe in the activist business model that is practised in the Eastern Cape. The type of businesses we create [are] of people who want to sell work." He said he had introduced an incubator system in the municipality’s human settlements department to this end.

Maimane said Bhanga will embark on a tour across the province as part of his campaign trail. "He will speak to thousands of people, young and old‚ black and white‚ in cities‚ towns and rural areas‚ about what they want from a government‚ and what the DA can offer them."

Maimane added that he had full confidence in Bhanga. "I have full confidence in Nqaba Bhanga to not only deliver this message of change to the people of this great province‚ but also to run the Eastern Cape as a premier who cares‚ who understands the challenges our people face here and who can lead a dynamic DA team that will bring total change here."