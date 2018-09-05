National

Nqaba Bhanga is DA’s Eastern Cape candidate for premier

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is effusive in his praise of Bhanga, while Bhanga is keen to kick-start business in the province

05 September 2018 - 14:56 Siyamtanda Capa
Nqaba Bhanga. Picture: THE HERALD
Nqaba Bhanga. Picture: THE HERALD

The DA in the Eastern Cape will focus on reviving businesses in the province — that is if DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga is successful in clinching the provincial vote come the 2019 general elections.

Bhanga was announced as the party’s candidate for premier of the province at the Athenaeum in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. Making the announcement‚ DA national leader Mmusi Maimane said Bhanga’s nomination was an easy decision.

"Nqaba‚ along with an experienced team‚ will spend the next months taking the DA’s message of a prosperous‚ inclusive SA, built on a foundation of freedom‚ fairness‚ opportunity and diversity‚ to all four corners of this province‚" Maimane said.

Bhanga said his focus would be reviving businesses in the province. "I don’t believe in the activist business model that is practised in the Eastern Cape. The type of businesses we create [are] of people who want to sell work." He said he had introduced an incubator system in the municipality’s human settlements department to this end.

Maimane said Bhanga will embark on a tour across the province as part of his campaign trail. "He will speak to thousands of people, young and old‚ black and white‚ in cities‚ towns and rural areas‚ about what they want from a government‚ and what the DA can offer them."

Maimane added that he had full confidence in Bhanga. "I have full confidence in Nqaba Bhanga to not only deliver this message of change to the people of this great province‚ but also to run the Eastern Cape as a premier who cares‚ who understands the challenges our people face here and who can lead a dynamic DA team that will bring total change here."

An ally of Patricia de Lille has his eyes firmly set on her soon-to-be vacant seat

Brett Herron‚ a member of the Cape Town mayoral committee‚ has submitted his application for the job to the DA
Politics
1 day ago

2019 elections: DA shaping up for battle

The DA is getting ready to formulate and finalise important issues at its congress in Pretoria
Features
5 months ago

DA welcomes resignation of the head of the Parliamentary Budget Office

Mohammed Jahed insisted that his departure had nothing to do with an inquiry that was prompted by a complaint by a member of the office’s staff
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Three firefighters die in Joburg city centre ...
National
2.
‘Political forces’ are behind Pikitup problems, ...
National
3.
‘Stimulus package must be activated immediately’ ...
National
4.
Nqaba Bhanga is DA’s Eastern Cape candidate for ...
National

Related Articles

‘Destined for the dustbin’ — Bantu Holomisa’s reaction to the DA’s ultimatum ...
Politics

PETER BRUCE: Mmusi Maimane is a decent man who must soon make a big decision
Politics

DA and IFP put blame for the recession squarely on the ANC
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.