Change the system, not the constitution, to do land reform properly, says Agri SA

Agri SA has slammed the ANC’s plans to change the constitution to make it easier to expropriate land without compensation, and accused the government of failing to implement existing policies to address racially skewed ownership patterns.

At public hearings in parliament on Wednesday, Christo van der Rheede, Agri SA’s deputy executive director, said there was very little co-operation between the national and provincial government on land reform, and bureaucracy and an ineffective legislative framework were frustrating the process.