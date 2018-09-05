National

Change the system, not the constitution, to do land reform properly, says Agri SA

At parliament’s public hearings, the lobby group’s Christo van der Rheede said agriculture is suffering because of the uncertainty

05 September 2018 - 14:02 Mike Cohen
Residents build shacks on a piece of land in Ezibeleni. Picture: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Agri SA has slammed the ANC’s plans to change the constitution to make it easier to expropriate land without compensation, and accused the government of failing to implement existing policies to address racially skewed ownership patterns.

At public hearings in parliament on Wednesday, Christo van der Rheede, Agri SA’s deputy executive director, said there was very little co-operation between the national and provincial government on land reform, and bureaucracy and an ineffective legislative framework were frustrating the process.

Changing the constitution "will not be about the outcomes we all seek", Van der Rheede said. "No change is necessary. What needs to be changed is the entire bureaucratic system."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that the government isn’t embarking on a land grab and that any policy changes will not be allowed to damage agricultural production.

Even so, data released on Tuesday showed farm output dropped 29.2% in the second quarter and was a major contributor to the country falling into its first recession since 2009.

"We are seeing how agriculture is suffering due to the uncertainty," Van der Rheede said.

Bloomberg

