Cape Town’s recovery from drought reached another landmark on Wednesday.

After heavy overnight rainfall‚ the six key dams supplying the city are more than two-thirds full‚ at 66.7% of their total capacity‚ for the first time since 2015. At the same time last year, they were at 35.1%.

Cape Town’s water consumption averaged 535-million litres a day last week‚ against a target of 450-million litres. This was 22-million litres higher than the previous week.

August rainfall was below the long-term average for the month throughout the city’s catchment areas. The level of Theewaterskloof dam‚ the city’s largest‚ was at 49% on Monday and is certain to pass the halfway mark when the next detailed measurements are done on Monday.

Stringent water restrictions remain in place‚ and the department of water and sanitation has said they will be reconsidered only when dam levels reach 85%.