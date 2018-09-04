SA is on fire, and has no one to put out the flames

Sophisticated arsonists and a dire lack of firefighting skills are exacting an increasingly deadly toll on SA — and costing the economy billions.

The latest edition of Fire Protection‚ an industry magazine‚ reveals the country’s financial loss from fire amounted to more than R3bn. In 2007‚ it was R1.6bn.

The report shows that while the number of fires has decreased year on year since 2013‚ the financial losses and deaths are mounting.

