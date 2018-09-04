National

Ipid Amendment Bill to curb police minister’s powers is close to becoming law

04 September 2018 - 18:49 Bekezela Phakathi
Former Ipid boss Robert McBride. Picture: THE TIMES
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Amendment Bill, which is meant to curb the powers of the police minister to suspend or remove the head of the police watchdog, is a step closer to becoming law.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly voted in favour of the bill; it will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that the police minister had no authority to dismiss the Ipid head without parliament instituting the necessary processes. This was after former police minister Nathi Nhleko moved to suspend Ipid executive director Robert McBride.

McBride returned to the helm of Ipid in 2016, after a bitter turf war with Nhleko and former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The Constitutional Court said in its ruling that Ipid was an independent body established in terms of the constitution. It noted that Section 4(1) of the Ipid Act required it to function independently of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Given the nature, scope and importance of the role played by police in preventing, combating and investigating crime, Ipid’s oversight role is of cardinal importance," the Constitutional Court said in its ruling.

The ANC in Parliament said on Tuesday it was pleased with the passing of bill. "The amendments to the act governing the independent police watchdog, Ipid, aims to restrict political influence in the removal and suspension of the police oversight body’s executive directors," said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

"Furthermore, the amendments give Ipid more independence from the police minister. When the bill is passed into law, it will require parliament to have an oversight role in which a two thirds majority vote will be needed in the National Assembly to suspend, discipline or remove the executive director of Ipid."

Parliament missed a trick in changes to law on police watchdog Ipid

The amendment bill is still unclear on procedures to remove — and appoint — an executive director of the Independent Police Investigative ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Ipid probes allegations of a cover-up of shooting involving eThekwini speaker’s driver

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will ask questions about the death of Thandeka Gwala by her boyfriend, the speaker’s driver ...
National
1 month ago

Policemen being investigated by Ipid halt investigation into their investigators

Five North West policemen have withdrawn their opposition to an application to prevent their investigation into three Independent Police ...
National
2 months ago

Related Articles

Police watchdog Ipid outraged by state funding for Phahlane’s fight against it
National

