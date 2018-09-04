National

Furious Herman Mashaba to report entire ANC caucus to ethics committee

The ANC boycotted a council sitting, which the Joburg mayor says ‘undermines their constitutional responsibilities’

04 September 2018 - 13:41 Staff Writer
Herman Mashaba. Picture: ALON SKUY​​
Herman Mashaba. Picture: ALON SKUY​​

DA Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba plans to report the entire ANC caucus to the council’s ethics committee after the party boycotted a council sitting.

Mashaba said the stay-away was unconstitutional. "I have begun to commission a complaint to the ethics committee, which refers the entire ANC caucus for disciplinary action based on their efforts to undermine their constitutional responsibilities‚" he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mashaba accused the ANC of being deliberately obstructive. "Today’s special council was decided upon‚ with the ANC present‚ during last week’s ordinary council meeting. This was required because of the deliberate efforts of the ANC to delay the proceedings of that Council meeting.

"One has to ask what could be more important for the ANC than ensuring their councilors attend to the needs of residents in Johannesburg or their oversight role of the executive? This is only the latest in a string of many attempts by the ANC caucus to disrupt the business of council. On numerous occasions, the ANC has walked out of council in its bid to collapse meetings and prevent the work of government."

Mashaba said the Constitutional Court had ruled‚ in the case of the Tlokwe local municipality, that councilors who "deliberately collapse the quorum of council‚ for narrow political interests‚ were guilty of breaching the code of conduct and their oath of office."

He added: "The ANC’s continued conduct within council today only serves to illustrate the depths to which the ANC will sink in order to achieve their own political ends at the expense of our residents. Across political divides‚ residents of Johannesburg wish to see elected representatives engaging in deliberations about the matters that impact on their lived experiences.

"The biggest losers in this situation aren’t the council members who take their role seriously and therefore arrive for scheduled council sittings — the biggest losers in this situation are the residents of our city."

The mayor accused the ANC of a plot against his administration. "It is clear that the ANC hasn’t learnt from the election outcome in 2016 and still continue to place their political objectives ahead of the residents of our city. Their efforts are aimed at creating an environment where their colleagues in provincial government can intervene in the City of Johannesburg."

"This kind of collaboration has been evident in the last two weeks in which members of the provincial government‚ sit alongside ANC councilors in Johannesburg and speak brazenly of their wishes to place the City of Johannesburg under administration."

CAIPHUS KGOSANA: Why the EFF is happy with Herman Mashaba as Joburg mayor

'Mashaba dances to their tune. When the EFF demanded the insourcing of security guards and other workers, Mashaba implemented this almost immediately'
Politics
9 hours ago

Gupta-linked allies, through Regiments Capital, put city cash lent to Denel at risk, Mashaba says

In June‚ the city was told that Denel was not in a position to settle notes purchased, on the due date, because Denel had serious liquidity problems
National
4 days ago

Local government key to sustainable cities

Although cities set their own priorities, the 17 SDGs are interlinked and must all be considered in decision-making at local level
National
5 days ago

Are Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba the next DA dominoes to fall?

If the ANC and EFF work together, they could remove the DA from leadership in Tshwane and Johannesburg
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pikitup not living up to its name as job seekers ...
National
2.
ANC’s Vincent Smith seeks time off from chairing ...
National
3.
Two new coal plants will have minimal effect on ...
National
4.
DA and IFP put blame for the recession squarely ...
National

Related Articles

DA welcomes resignation of the head of the Parliamentary Budget Office
National

An ally of Patricia de Lille has his eyes firmly set on her soon-to-be vacant ...
Politics

Solly Msimanga keeps his mayoral seat, goes on charm offensive
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.