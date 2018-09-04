Despair as once prosperous Songimvelo falls into disrepair

"I can’t even take pictures of the reserve to advertise it on social media, or encourage people to come here, because there is nothing beautiful to see," Mathebula says.

The condition of the animals in the reserve is unknown. The field rangers’ movements are limited because there is only one faulty truck left.

Nkosi says the Mpumalanga rural development & land reform department says it is still "verifying" whether they are the rightful owners of the land. "They are trying to sideline us," he adds.

The community has also been told that their claim is being disputed by a "concerned group". They know about a group of people living in outlying areas that has been trying to muzzle communities that consolidated their claims in the early 2000s, but they haven’t been informed of any processes to dispute the claim.

"There is now conflict about which committee the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency want to work with. The agency is entertaining both groups … it’s frustrating," Mathebula says.

In its 2015-16 annual report, the agency stated the "contested land claims" were negatively affecting its ability to realise the full potential of the conservation and tourism capacity in the protected areas.

But it later states in the report that it had the legislative mandate and right to use, manage, preserve and develop the reserves — all functions that seem absent at Songimvelo.

Community Property Association member Philemon Maseko says the ANC has failed them. "The government cannot live up to its promises. It failed to return its own land to the people but now wants to go after the white farmers."

Seething, Maseko also says it is ironic that the democratic government had failed where the KaNgwane homeland succeeded. The semi-independent homeland created by the apartheid government in 1981 comprised territories near the border with Swaziland. The reserve was in its jurisdiction, and created thousands of jobs for locals as business boomed.

"Hundreds of people used to fill big trucks to get to work at the reserve and in nearby farms … we thought things would get better but now we are not benefiting from this land and neither is the government. It makes us wonder what the end game is," Maseko sighs in defeat.

