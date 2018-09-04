Banks fret that a state-owned institution could inject too much risk into the system

The Banking Association SA (Basa) has expressed concern that the proposal by the EFF to create a state-owned bank could engender systemic risk for the banking sector if such a bank were to capture the accounts of public servants.

The association also flagged political interference in the bank as a danger, in a presentation during public hearings on the bill by parliament’s finance committee on Tuesday.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has tabled a private member’s bill to amend the Banks Act to allow for the establishment of a state-owned bank. Currently the act permits only public companies to own banks and does not explicitly permit the state to own banks.

He said that an example of a state-owned bank could be a public service bank that could provide banking services to public servants across all spheres of government. Another example would be the Postbank.

In a written presentation to the committee, Basa said it supported the creation of all new banks provided they were subject to the same regulatory supervision as other banks to ensure there was a level playing field.

However, it noted that "the impact on commercial banks in terms of their risk profile and target market needs to be considered as this may change going forward once the impact of a state-owned or -operated bank on the banking industry starts to take effect.