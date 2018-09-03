National

The seven biggest items on SA’s agenda this week

03 September 2018 - 07:08
South Africa map with flag
1. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is due on Tuesday, with SA poised on the knife edge of recession and sovereign credit ratings potentially in the balance.

2. Markus Jooste, former CEO of collapsed furniture retailer Steinhoff, is finally due in parliament on Wednesday to answer questions about the accounting scandal. But MPs will be circumscribed in what they can ask him

3. The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture enters its third week. Highlights include:

• Phumla Williams, acting GCIS director-general, continues her testimony on Monday.

• Judge Raymond Zondo will decide when to hear applications for people implicated — including Jacob Zuma, Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane — to cross-examine witnesses

4. After a heated question session in the National Assembly last week, Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

5. House plenary sittings consider nominations for posts on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). Of the three nominees — former chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya, judge Dhayanithie Pillay and Nomsa Praisy Masuku — Moepya’s nomination is the controversial one

6. Court proceedings in the fight over the removal of the DA’s Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor: Tuesday is the deadline for respondents in the DA’s application for a review of the decision, to say whether they will oppose.

7. The August Absa manufacturing PMI and Naamsa’s August vehicle sales figures, both out on Monday, will give indications of the economy’s performance in the third quarter.

For more on these and other events, see the Economic Week Ahead and the Political Week Ahead

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Why analysts are divided on recession

SA is still at risk of its first recession since the global financial crisis, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
8 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jooste in parliament hot seat over Steinhoff saga

The former Steinhoff CEO will for the first time be grilled by MPs, writes Claudi Mailovich
Politics
8 hours ago

