Long road for Limpopo land claimants who saw their farm wither

As the debate over land expropriation rages, the Mmamahlola Communal Property Association says their experience taught them that it is easier said than done. In 2001 "unknown people" emerged as the government’s endorsed claimants and appointed themselves to management positions on the farms, which soon collapsed as the development grant was "misused and embezzled", according to association chair Samson Modiba.

The lack of skills, financial challenges and conflicts over the legitimacy of the association led to crops failing. A farm that had exported fruit to Canada and Japan collapsed.

While its rightful owners contested their exclusion from its management, the department obtained a court interdict in 2006 to place the farm under judicial administration. The original communal property association was also dissolved.

Yet then minister for agriculture & land affairs Lulu Xingwana told parliament in 2007 that the project had "efficient management", its fruit was being exported, and the project had created 207 permanent jobs and 100 seasonal jobs.

The department then hired two management companies, which both failed to attract investment to revive the farm, and it was then handed over to the bona fide claimants in 2015. But by then most of the trees had died and 137 employees had been retrenched.

The rightful landowners inherited a R500,000 debt in unpaid municipal services and were also liable for R3.4m in unpaid salaries.

Modiba and 17 other people were elected to run the new communal property association by members of the community and the tribal council in Ga-Letsoalo to spearhead the restoration of the farm in 2016. With the government’s assistance, the association solicited the services of Vumelana Advisory Fund, which facilitated their partnership with agricultural company ANB Investments.

The community entered into a 25-year lease agreement with ANB Investments in October 2017 and the farm was renamed Serala Estate.