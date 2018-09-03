National

Listeriosis outbreak officially over, says Aaron Motsoaledi

The health minister called for hygiene standards to be raised to avoid the re-emergence of the disease, which killed 216 people in the world’s worst recorded outbreak

03 September 2018 - 17:17 Agency Staff
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
On Monday, SA declared an official end to the world’s worst recorded listeria outbreak after it killed 216 people and made more than 1,000 sick since early 2017.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said no new cases had been recorded over the past three months.

"The conclusion is that the outbreak of listeriosis in SA is over," the minister told a news conference.

Health officials announced in March that they had traced the outbreak to an Enterprise Food plant, 300km northeast of Pretoria, and immediately ordered a nationwide recall of affected processed meat products.

Motsoaledi said it had not been established yet how the listeria emerged at the factory.

At least 216 people died during the outbreak, according to the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

A total of 1,060 people contracted the disease, which is caused by bacteria from soil, water, vegetation and animal faeces which can contaminate fresh food, notably meat.

The UN had said SA’s listeriosis outbreak was believed to be the largest-ever worldwide.

Regional countries in southern, western and eastern Africa imposed a ban on chilled meat imports from SA.

The infection mainly affects children and has an incubation period of up to 70 days, making it difficult to track.

Contamination in humans can result in flu-like illness, infection of the bloodstream and, in severe cases, infection of the brain which can prove fatal.

Motsoaledi called for hygiene standards to be raised to avoid further outbreaks.

AFP

