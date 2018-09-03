Protesters caused major traffic delays by blocking roads early on Monday ahead of a planned march to Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

The group‚ which is expected to hand over a memorandum of grievances at the airport‚ started protesting at about 6am‚ causing traffic disruption on Malibongwe Drive.

"The situation is still hectic. There are rocks and boulders on the road. The protest has affected Malibongwe between the R28 and Witkoppen Road‚" said Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He urged people travelling to the airport to use Beyers Naude Drive and the N40.

Lanseria airport management said it was expecting "some activity" as community members marched to the airport.

CEO Rampa Rammopo said they had received a letter from a group calling itself the Greater Lanseria Community and Business Development Forum.

"It would appear to them that we are favouring the community closer to the airport‚" said Rammopo.

He said the group wanted opportunities for small‚ medium-sized and micro enterprises.

"They say there is an imbalance in how we hire people. We are doing everything we can to employ locals‚ but it’s never enough."

Rammopo said the protest had not affected morning flights.

"It’s business as usual. There have not been any delays as a consequence of the protest action. We are‚ however‚ expecting some activity around 11am."

He said the airport had contingency plans in place to deal with the protest. "We have been in consultation with law-enforcement agencies and we have our own contingency plans."