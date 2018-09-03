Eight people killed in blast at Denel factory

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a massive explosion rocked the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on Monday.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Lane said they had responded to an explosion at the facility at 3.45pm.

Factory staff were extinguishing the fire when firefighters arrived.

"Four persons are confirmed to have sustained fatal injuries and firefighters are currently carrying out search and rescue for a further six persons. The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained as yet. Currently 15 firefighters with three fire engines are at the incident‚" said Lane.

The factory produces explosives and propellants for civilian and military use in ammunition.