National

Cyril Ramaphosa reassures fellow game farmers on land at weekend auction

There was talk of the president’s lots being boycotted but in the end his Phala Phala Wildlife farm sold animals worth almost R20m

03 September 2018 - 12:42 Ana Monteiro
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who sent markets into a tailspin in July with his announcement on expropriation of land without compensation, has just sold R20m worth of animals from his expansive game and cattle operations.

The announcement has pushed down the rand and damaged investor sentiment.

An auction near Bela Bela by a group of six farms known collectively as Stud Game Breeders raised about R99m on Saturday through the sale of animals including Cape buffaloes and kudu antelope. Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Wildlife farm is part of the group and sold animals for a total of R19.7m.

The night before the auction, Ramaphosa addressed 400 of the world’s biggest game buyers. Attendees, some of whom arrived in private jets and helicopters, are among the country’s biggest landholders.

He told them that while the ANC embraces calls to change the constitution to allow the state to expropriate land without paying for it, the government would implement its land policy responsibly, people who were at the event said, declining to be identified.

"It’s something that invokes contradictory feelings for others in that this man is very rich," but he is "advocating for land redistribution," said Somadoda Fikeni, a politics professor at the University of South Africa in the capital, Pretoria.

"Many commercial white farmers know it’s untenable" to not deal with land reform, and "they would be hoping that at least he has an ear with them," he said.

While the ANC says the change is needed to address skewed land ownership patterns built up during white minority rule, critics including the opposition say the party is trying to deflect attention from the government’s failure to properly manage earlier land-reform efforts as its heads toward elections next year.

The president has said his government is considering suggestions where land could be taken without compensation when it is unused, held purely for speculative reasons and where occupiers have strong historical rights and current owners do not occupy or use it.

"Land reform in SA is a moral, social and economic imperative," he said in an column published by the Financial Times.

Ramaphosa did not witness the sale of his 15 lots that included sable antelope, oryx and his rare Ugandan Ankole cattle, as he left on an official trip to China.

People attending the auction, the biggest of its kind this year, said there had been talk about Ramaphosa’s lots being boycotted because of the ruling party’s expropriation plans.

This did not happen, with many of his animals commanding premium prices, said Brandon Leer, an independent auctioneer who ran the event.

The president’s biggest earner was Nduvo, a four-year-old buffalo bull bought for R4.1m.

The rest of the farms that make up Stud Game Breeders group are owned by white men. This includes Nyumbu Game, which belongs to Norman Adami, the former chairman of SABMiller Plc’s local unit. Adami sold about R42m of game including Umfula, a buffalo bull that fetched R7.5m, the day’s highest price.

Bloomberg

JUSTICE MALALA: Out there on the ground, land expropriation without compensation is well underway

'It lacks the guiding hand that Ramaphosa has been talking about over the past weeks. The people carving out the land are collecting cash, exploiting ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Long road for Limpopo land claimants who saw their farm wither

The state’s restitution processes in 2000 killed off the Mmamahlola community’s thriving plantations
National
8 hours ago

Black Limpopo farmers win interim court order against farm invaders

Motodi Samuel Maserumule says ‘expropriation without compensation’ only resonated with him when his land was affected
National
2 days ago

Individual title can obstruct access by the poor to urban and rural land

Policies to secure land rights should begin by improving existing systems rather than replacing them, writes Ben Cousins
Opinion
3 days ago

Rural women still have uphill battle to gain land rights

Most land in SA’s rural areas is administered under customary law by chiefs and other traditional leaders
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Big three will be the death of the day hospital ...
National
2.
Almost 3,000 Eastern Cape teachers are not ...
National / Education
3.
Faith Muthambi wanted to steal at all costs, ...
National
4.
Department of Mineral Resources shuts Mpumalanga ...
National

Related Articles

Banks continue lending to farmers despite threats
Business

WATCH: How Theresa May views SA’s land reform plans
Economy

Invaders claim they bought farms from KZN headmen
National

Banks consider special fund to speed up land reform
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.