ANC to discuss payment claims with MP Vincent Smith

The ANC caucus in parliament will speak to MP Vincent Smith as soon as possible over allegations he received monthly payments from controversial facilities management group Bosasa over the past three years, while the DA is reporting the matter to parliament’s ethics committee.

City Press reported on Sunday the MP had been paid "at least" R670,000 by Bosasa over the past three years and had accepted security installations at his home valued at R200,000.

Smith confirmed some of the payments to City Press but said they were personal loans and he had done nothing in return.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu told Business Day that the matter will be discussed with Smith as soon as possible but that the party’s confidence in him is unshaken.

He also questioned the timing and motive of the allegations. Smith was appointed last week to head parliament’s portfolio committee on justice. He is also chair of the constitutional review committee, embroiled in the debate on land expropriation without compensation.