SA intelligence agencies warned by CIA in 2009 of Gupta nuclear danger

As the full extent of the state capture project unfolds at the Zondo commission of inquiry, new details have emerged about how the heads of SA's intelligence agencies tried to caution former president Jacob Zuma that his relationship with the Guptas was undermining national security.

Former spy bosses Gibson Njenje, Moe Shaik and Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka were alarmed to learn in the course of their investigation about the scale of the Guptas' involvement in Zuma's very first cabinet reshuffle in October 2010.

Now, for the first time, Njenje and Shaik have broken their silence, giving the Sunday Times a blow-by-blow account of their investigation of the Guptas.

