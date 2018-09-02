National

SA intelligence agencies warned by CIA in 2009 of Gupta nuclear danger

SA spies tracked the Guptas, warned their grip on Jacob Zuma was a national security risk

02 September 2018 - 07:26 Ranjeni Munusamy
Former spy bosses Gibson Njenje and Moe Shaik say they had several meetings with former president Jacob Zuma about the Guptas, but quit when they realised he would not act on their warnings. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former spy bosses Gibson Njenje and Moe Shaik say they had several meetings with former president Jacob Zuma about the Guptas, but quit when they realised he would not act on their warnings. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

US intelligence flagged the Guptas' dubious activities as far back as 2009, resulting in an investigation by South African intelligence agencies that concluded that the family was a threat to national security.


As the full extent of the state capture project unfolds at the Zondo commission of inquiry, new details have emerged about how the heads of SA's intelligence agencies tried to caution former president Jacob Zuma that his relationship with the Guptas was undermining national security.

Former spy bosses Gibson Njenje, Moe Shaik and Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka were alarmed to learn in the course of their investigation about the scale of the Guptas' involvement in Zuma's very first cabinet reshuffle in October 2010.

Now, for the first time, Njenje and Shaik have broken their silence, giving the Sunday Times a blow-by-blow account of their investigation of the Guptas.

