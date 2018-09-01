"I went to the people and told them that I own the property and I have papers for the farm. They were not willing to listen. They looked at [the papers] and said they could be fake‚ so they were not willing to engage‚" Maserumule said.

"We bought the property in 2007; they say they do not have place and they offered me a 40 by 40 [metres] stand for free."

He said he was not a member AfriForum but the organisation was "God sent" because‚ as soon as they got involved‚ things started moving.

"The station commander started to listen; an hour earlier the station commander was saying there is no way they can open the case. AfriForum has a lot of experience dealing with these cases‚ have a very extensive knowledge base‚" Maserumule said.

Ian Cameron‚ AfriForum’s head of community safety‚ said although the police eventually opened the case after their intervention‚ no action was taken against the invaders and they were forced to go to court.

Maserumule said: "The phrase ‘expropriation of land without compensation’ did not induce a lot of emotions to me until Monday because now it is my property and it is not funny at all.

"There is a bulldozer now scraping a piece of land [for roads] there. There are even more people arriving with building materials‚ just continuing as normal‚" he added.

The police did not oppose the application‚ which was postponed to Friday September 7 for a final decision.

TimesLIVE