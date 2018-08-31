National

Elon Musk's bizarre tweet after watching footage of 'flying' Tesla

Internet puzzled at the one-character tweet, which suggests Musk was amused, disappointed or impressed — take your pick

31 August 2018 - 15:03 Staff Writer
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS

Elon Musk has tweeted an exclamation mark in response to security camera footage of a Tesla electric car "flying" after its owner ramped it into the air.

The vehicle subsequently crashed into a tree near a school parking lot after the stunt.

Musk has made several controversial tweets of late, including one in which he announced that he was considering taking his company private and had investors who were interested.

The share price shot up before Musk wrote that he wasn't going to go private after all. He did this without the knowledge of his board and is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Elon Musk drops private pursuit

Heeding shareholder concerns, Tesla boss Elon Musk says he will no longer pursue a deal to take the electric-car maker private
3 hours ago

Musk’s credibility in doubt after misstep

Analysts say Tesla needs a balancing force in the form of a COO or a third party
3 days ago

LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Elon Musk's grim options - pull through or crash and burn

'If he does pull through, though, I’m pretty sure he’ll be able to hit the pillow and satisfy all the criteria of quality sleep, if only for four or ...
9 days ago

Musk’s credibility in doubt after misstep
