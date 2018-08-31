Water department's inertia brings tender probe to a halt

"One of the reasons Werksmans was appointed was due to their possession of the additional skills set that would enable the fulfillment of the [investigation’s] mandate," said Motau.

This referred in particular to the services of IT and forensic investigators. "Without employing these services, the exercise will be merely superficial and will serve no purpose," he said.

The four tenders probed in Motau’s preliminary investigation included the multibillion-rand Giyani project in Limpopo, the budget of which ballooned from an initial R96m in 2014 to more than R2.2bn. As of July, the project has not been completed due to issues over payments to contractors.

Motau’s preliminary report also raised questions about tenders awarded for IT and debt management services.

In terms of Mokonyane’s original instruction in October 2016, all tenders from June 2014 — the date of her appointment — were to be investigated.

Yet towards the end of June 2017, a full eight months after Motau had been appointed and despite consent being given by the state attorney for the services of Werksmans to be employed, the law firm had still not received a letter of engagement. Protocol required that the department’s director-general, at the time Dan "Gorbachev" Mashitisho, sign the letter.

This omission forced Mokonyane to suspend Mashitisho.

Mashitisho eventually signed the letter of engagement, and the department applied for Treasury approval to cover the costs of the investigation.

Mashitisho, who is now the director-general of the department of co-operative governance, did not respond to requests from Business Day for comment.

The Treasury confirmed it had received an application from the department early in October 2017, but despite further exchanges with the department, the application was declined in January 2018.