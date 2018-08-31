National

Blade Nzimande on scrapping e-tolls: how will we pay Sanral’s debt?

31 August 2018 - 10:54 Staff Writer
An e-toll gantry on the section of the N1 that passes through Pretoria. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
An e-toll gantry on the section of the N1 that passes through Pretoria. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

E-tolls are not about to be abruptly scrapped in Gauteng.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said "extensive discussions" are under way about e-tolls in the province‚ but said a decision to scrap them had not been made.

"I want to be honest with you‚ we understand the public sentiment … but at the same time we have got another problem that many people do not want to deal with‚" he told On The Record‚ broadcast on SABC.

"We owe an amount in today’s terms of R67bn. That’s the amount we owe on the building of these wonderful freeways. The issue is who is going to pay and how are we going to pay‚" he asked.

Gauteng ANC deputy chairman Panyaza Lesufi said in July that a resolution had been taken‚ at the party’s provincial conference in Johannesburg‚ to set up a task team to look into scrapping e-tolls. He said e-tolls were harming the ANC brand‚ were unpopular and needed to go.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)‚ which manages the country’s national roads network‚ is struggling to collect enough in toll fees‚ parliament heard earlier this month.

"Sanral … deliver wonderful highways‚ but they are being dragged down by the e-tolls. The president has said to me and the others‚ ‘We must solve this thing‚ before the end of the year we must know where we are going and what are we going to do’‚" said Nzimande.

"The issue is simply this … how do we fund our public roads and our highways…. For example‚ if you take away the e-tolls now — we are not saying we are or we are not — how do you pay this R67bn? Do you increase the fuel levy? Already there is a huge outcry that the fuel prices are high‚" he told the SABC.

"For now‚ there is no decision that has been taken‚ there is engagement…. We need to engage everyone and come to a common understanding based on how do we fund road infrastructure in South Africa."

Cabinet approves new board members for Acsa and Sanral

Nolulamo Gwangwa will chair the Acsa board, while Sanral’s will be chaired by Themba Mhambi
National
7 days ago

LETTER: Are e-tolls a scapegoat?

While the state did not market the system very well, tolling is a globally accepted practice to raise money for roads
Opinion
17 days ago

Sanral’s rollout of stalled contracts ‘will not help much’

Analysts say that while starved construction firms will pounce on the tenders, they doubt whether the roads agency can afford new projects
Companies
29 days ago

Sanral fails to meet funder’s governance demands

Futuregrowth vows to continue monitoring the roads agency after it falls short of key targets
Companies
6 months ago

Makhura to ask the president to ditch e-tolls

The Gauteng premier will engage with the president to find a ‘new and more equitable’ funding model for the expansion of Gauteng’s ...
National
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mzwanele Manyi perplexes Raymond Zondo with state ...
National
2.
Nhlanhla Nene explains why he approved Tom ...
National
3.
Blade Nzimande on scrapping e-tolls: how will we ...
National
4.
Rural women still have uphill battle to gain land ...
National

Related Articles

Cabinet approves new board members for Acsa and Sanral
National

LETTER: Are e-tolls a scapegoat?
Opinion / Letters

Sanral’s rollout of stalled contracts ‘will not help much’
Companies

ANC vows to ‘permanently terminate’ e-tolls — to the fury of those who pay them
National

Setting the record straight on the perceived sloth and corruption at Sanral
Opinion / Columnists

Sanral fails to meet funder’s governance demands
Companies

Makhura to ask the president to ditch e-tolls
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.