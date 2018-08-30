The Hawks have confirmed there is an "ongoing" criminal investigation against former president Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta‚ with a link to former government communications head Themba Maseko’s state-capture allegations.

"The case is still ongoing and new facts have been found‚" Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told Times Select‚ adding that "to say the case has been put to bed is not true".

Mulaudzi’s comment marks the first time that the Hawks have publicly confirmed that Zuma is under criminal investigation for alleged state-capture corruption.

The Hawks spokesperson was responding to Maseko’s testimony at the state-capture inquiry‚ where the former head of government communications said he was informed by the Hawks in April that they were considering unidentified charges against Zuma and Ajay Gupta.

Maseko alleges that both Zuma and Gupta tried to pressure him into channelling the Government Communication and Information System’s (GCIS) R600m advertising budget to the family’s media organisation in 2010.

He was testifying after former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor completed her testimony.

