National

The case against Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta has not been put to bed, the Hawks confirm

30 August 2018 - 08:58 Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Hawks have confirmed there is an "ongoing" criminal investigation against former president Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta‚ with a link to former government communications head Themba Maseko’s state-capture allegations.

"The case is still ongoing and new facts have been found‚" Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told Times Select‚ adding that "to say the case has been put to bed is not true".

Mulaudzi’s comment marks the first time that the Hawks have publicly confirmed that Zuma is under criminal investigation for alleged state-capture corruption.

The Hawks spokesperson was responding to Maseko’s testimony at the state-capture inquiry‚ where the former head of government communications said he was informed by the Hawks in April that they were considering unidentified charges against Zuma and Ajay Gupta.

Maseko alleges that both Zuma and Gupta tried to pressure him into channelling the Government Communication and Information System’s (GCIS) R600m advertising budget to the family’s media organisation in 2010.

He was testifying after former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor completed her testimony.

For the full story‚ visit Times Select 

TimesLIVE

PETER BRUCE: Zondo inquiry oddities no cause for fear

Some people will be disappointed, Jacob Zuma for one
Opinion
5 hours ago

Guptas ‘were already in charge’ shortly after Jacob Zuma’s election

Members of the executive deferred to the Gupta brothers during Zuma’s state visit to China in August 2010
National
2 days ago

The president walked in as Ajay Gupta made me an offer, says Vytjie Mentor

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he is ‘still deciding’ whether he will apply for the right to ...
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Joining state capture legal dots is arduous task

Having to testify under oath and being subjected to cross-examination must be one of the most nerve-wracking things a person can endure
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The case against Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta has ...
National
2.
Coming soon: Marijuana beer. What could possibly ...
National
3.
Eskom unions accept 7.5% pay increase
National / Labour
4.
MPs warned about slide to Day Zero countrywide
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.