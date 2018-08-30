Spotlight on ‘price fixing’ in books industry

The Competition Commission has launched a probe into claims that the Publishers’ Association of SA (Pasa) and its more than 91 members have been fixing book prices for decades.

The commission said information indicates that Pasa and its members allegedly agreed to fix prices for a wide range of books, including pre-school to grade 12 textbooks, student textbooks and other learning materials, teachers’ guides, electronic books and books for sale to the general public.

This price-fixing arrangement appears to be historic, dating back as far as the 1980s, the commission said.

"Given how widespread the practice is and the importance of the products, we expect the participants to co-operate with the investigation by, among other things, immediately bringing their cartel activities to a stop and approaching the Competition Commission," said commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

Pasa could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

This comes as parliament’s economic development committee continues with public hearings on the Competition Amendment Bill.

The bill seeks to, among other things, amend the process by which the commission may initiate market inquiries and improve its administrative efficiency. It has been controversial for its proposal that the president establish a special committee to approve acquisitions by foreign firms, taking into account national security issues.

This proposal is likely to create significant uncertainty and potentially put off foreign investors, analysts say.

In its submission to parliament, trade union federation Cosatu backed the bill, saying it "will undo the concentration in the economy by the old white boys club, who are keeping black players out".

"We believe that this bill will promote investment and lead to a reduction in prices in the South African economy.

"Cosatu believes that the instances of collusion by mainly white-owned apartheid-style companies had flourished due to the previous economic practices," it said.

"This bill seeks to end the rampant corruption by the old boys’ club, and bring the competition rules in line with many other developed countries," the union federation said.

In its submission, Business Unity SA (Busa), which represents business in the country, said it largely endorses the objectives of the bill, particularly the promotion of entry into market of small and medium businesses and firms owned by historically disadvantaged people.

However, Busa said it was concerned that the balance may be disproportionately weighted against ease of doing business.

