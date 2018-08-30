Solly Msimanga survives as EFF motion of confidence is disallowed

Solly Msimanga is still the mayor of Tshwane as he has not had to face one of the two motions of no confidence against him because the EFF’s motion was disallowed by speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Mathebe ruled that the motion was disallowed after DA councilors took issue with the EFF’s motion not having a written motivation for urgency, as is required by the rules.

The EFF’s Benjamin Disoloane told reporters, after they left the council, that the party would not be returning to the council after lunch when the ANC’s motion would be heard. However, shortly after lunch, the ANC indicated that it would not "waste its time" with voting on the motion on Thursday, after which the ANC walked out and quorum was broken.

Mathebe said the meeting was postponed after the quorum was broken, but that the ANC's motion will stay on the agenda.

The ANC argued strongly for the EFF’s motion to be accepted, while the DA councilors said there was nothing wrong with the ANC’s motion.

The EFF is the swing vote in the council with 25 seats. The ANC has 89 seats, while the DA has 93; the rest is made up of smaller parties. For a motion to be passed, 108 votes are needed.

Disoloane said the EFF would take the matter to court.

