Removing Mathole Motshekga as justice committee chair is not vote of no confidence, ANC says

The decision by the ANC in parliament to remove Mathole Motshekga as chair of the justice portfolio committee suggests there is renewed impetus within the party to resolve the future of embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, observers have said.

The ANC announced on Wednesday that Motshekga would move to the joint standing committee on the financial management of Parliament, replacing highly rated veteran ANC MP Vincent Smith, who moved to chair the justice committee.

Motshekga, a former chief whip of the ANC, often clashed with MPs in the justice committee over the handling of the Mkhwebane issue, with some suggesting that he was out to defend her.

The DA and other opposition parties have been pushing for parliament to remove Mkhwebane from office for alleged incompetence and misconduct following some adverse court rulings against her, in particular the SA Reserve Bank matter.

This comes amid concern that the crucial chapter 9 institution, which is meant to guard democracy and fight corruption, was fast losing credibility under her watch.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive director Lawson Naidoo, said that while he did not want to read too much into the ANC’s decision to shift Motshekga and to replace her with Smith, "it raises questions" and could suggest that the ANC now wants to finalise the Mkhwebane matter, which has dragged on for too long. He said Smith had proven himself to be an effective chair in recent times.

Smith shot to prominence after chairing the ad hoc committee that investigated the crisis at the SABC. That ad hoc committee received rave reviews and its work was widely seen as a watershed moment, as parliamentarians united to uncover the rot at the public broadcaster and to hold executives accountable.

He also chaired the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties, and is co-chair of the co-chairperson of the joint constitutional review committee, which is looking into the expropriation of land without compensation matter.

Naidoo said the justice committee "has been dragging its feet, and in my opinion there was no reason for MPs to afford her [Mkhwebane] the opportunity to make representations before deciding whether to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office." He added that there was ample evidence showing that Mkhwebane was not fit to hold office.

"Her side of the story could have easily been heard during the course of the inquiry," he said.

Earlier in 2018, members of the justice committee resolved to allow Mkhwebane the opportunity to respond in writing to the DA’s calls for her to be removed from office. Mkhwebane states in her written response that efforts to remove her are unconstitutional, and she calls for some MPs who have been openly "hostile" towards her to recuse themselves from deliberations on the matter.

"Is it not an exercise in futility to now require a response as a mere formality when some committee members have made known their prejudiced viewpoints and even urged me to resign?"

The public protector may be removed from office for various reasons including misconduct, incapacity and incompetence. It would require the backing of at least two-thirds of MPs.

Nonceba Mhlauli, who speaks on behalf of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, said Motshekga’s removal from the justice committee should not be seen a vote of no confidence in him.

"The ANC felt there needed to be changes in both committees [justice and the joint standing committee on the financial management of Parliament] … the ANC reviews [the makeup of committees] on a regular basis to strengthen committees," said Mhlauli.

The justice committee was due to deliberate on Mkhwebane’s written submissions on Wednesday, but resolved to postpone the meeting to next week to give Smith time to familiarise himself with the issues at hand.

