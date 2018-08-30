The 186 traffic pointsmen who help motorists navigate peak-time travel in Johannesburg are excited about keeping their jobs‚ with the City of Joburg announcing earlier on Thursday that the contract is to be extended by six months.

After this‚ a tender process will be finalised to cover the next three years.

Traffic FreeFlow‚ which employs the 186 pointsmen‚ said it is extremely pleased. "There is a huge sense of relief and excitement with our staff. Their smiles are back‚" said Colleen Bekker‚ founder of Traffic FreeFlow.

Danie Matthee‚ CEO of the project’s anchor sponsor, OUTsurance‚ said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to be part of the pointsmen project for at least six more months. We remain committed to the project now and into the future. We understand and respect that a tender process will be initiated during this period and we look forward to throwing our hat in the ring to continue sponsoring this successful programme."

The pointsmen project began 13 years ago‚ with OUTsurance saying it has, to date, invested more than R190m, with their current contribution in excess of R20m a year.

An additional 35 sponsors contribute to the project‚ which sees mobile pointsmen respond via motorcycles to critical hot-spots where traffic signals are down or malfunctioning during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Static pointsmen report to the same location daily to assist with traffic congestion at assigned intersections.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba confirmed earlier on Thursday that the contract would be extended for six months‚ "subject to the finalisation of the city’s procurement process for the issuing of a final contract, following a competitive tender process."

"This means that‚ in due course‚ a new tender will be awarded to the best suitable public-private partnership (PPP) service provider to assist the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) in traffic management.

"The city has gone to great lengths to ensure that any finalisation of a PPP contract is compliant with the relevant legislation and procurement policies. This legislation requires the city to ensure that this service is subject to a competitive tender process on a regular basis."

Last week‚ BusinessLIVE reported that Traffic Freeflow and OUTsurance had expressed disappointment that their contract would not be renewed come August 31. The companies expressed displeasure at being informed of the decision so late. "We only became aware that the contract would not be extended or put out for a new tender at a rather late stage‚" said Bheki Zondo‚ Traffic FreeFlow CEO.

At the time‚ the city said its decision not to renew the contract was as a result of the JMPD’s upgraded functions‚ as well as the appointment of an additional 180 traffic wardens who were to replace the pointsmen.

Mashaba said the city had struggled with the timely management of contracts to ensure a smooth transition between the end of one contract and the commencement of another: "This is something I have instructed the city’s departments to examine and correct."