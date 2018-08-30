Ministers blasted for assembly no-show

The failure of several cabinet ministers to appear in parliament to answer questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday sparked the ire of MPs, who have written to the speaker and the leader of government business in parliament to complain about the no-show.

The ministers of basic education, social development, arts & culture, and health were all absent from the afternoon’s scheduled question session.

MPs took particular exception to basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s absence, as they said she had repeatedly failed to appear.

"This is becoming a serial occurrence with this minister, and it is undermining the ability of members of this house to exercise their oversight of the executive," said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

"It is high time this parliament starts to take proactive and concrete steps against serial, constitutional delinquents who miss their opportunity to be held accountable to the house," Steenhuisen said.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said the matter had been raised in the chief whips forum on Wednesday morning.

"These questions have been placed on the order paper; they [the ministers] know they should be here, and it is not acceptable that a deputy is answering on their behalf," Singh said.

The chief whips forum took "strong exception" to the ministers’ absence — in particular that of the ministers of basic education and social development, he said.

"Parliament needs to be taken seriously by members of the executive, particularly on question day."

Parliament’s deputy speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, said he shared MPs’ concerns.

"The leader of government business in parliament will be addressed on this matter urgently," he said.

The questions for the ministers of basic education and social development were held over for another session, while those for the health minister were tackled by his deputy.

