Ajay Gupta warned Themba Maseko to co-operate or be reported to Jacob Zuma

Former government spokesperson and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko has told the state-capture inquiry about how former president Jacob Zuma had him removed from his post after he refused to do the Guptas’ bidding.

Maseko met with Ajay Gupta in 2010 and was instructed to ensure that GCIS’s R600m budget was spent on The New Age newspaper and ANN7. Before the meeting Maseko said he received a call from Zuma telling him to help the Guptas.

He alleged that Ajay Gupta told him to go to all departments and ministers, tell them to transfer their budgets into the GCIS account, and that his “only job is to make sure the money comes to me and The New Age newspaper”.

Maseko said he refused to do this and that he felt the request was unlawful.

Regarding his exit from the public service in January 2011, Maseko said then minister Collins Chabane informed him that Chabane had received a call from Zuma instructing him to terminate Maseko’s contract. Zuma was out of the country and allegedly told the minister that by the time he returned he wanted Maseko out of the GCIS.

Maseko’s removal was announced at a cabinet meeting, to Chabane’s shock, he said. Maseko was redeployed to the department of public service and administration as a director-general.

Mzwanele Manyi, who has been a staunch supporter of Zuma and who is a Gupta associate, was appointed government spokesperson in Maseko’s place. Last year, Manyi bought the Guptas’ media entities, but since then The New Age newspaper has been put under provisional liquidation and ANN7 TV channel is no longer airing.

Maseko only remained in this job for three months, saying he was left out of meetings and felt like he was doing no work; he asked to leave public service and did so in July 2011.

Maseko also testified that Ajay Gupta told him that if ministers did not co-operate he would report them to Zuma and they would be dealt with.

Zondo asked if any of these ministers would be willing to testify at the commission. Evidence leader Vincent Maleka said some were lined up to come and testify.

Maseko was the fourth witness at the commission. He and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor have both directly implicated Zuma in state capture.

Maseko completed his testimony on Thursday.

