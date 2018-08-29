National

Two of the ANC’s problematic regions to hold their elective conferences, at last

29 August 2018 - 12:53 Bongani Mthethwa
ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN​
Two ANC regions in KwaZulu-Natal that have been identified by the party’s top brass as problematic will finally hold their elective conferences on Thursday.

The ANC announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions — which had threatened to halt the recently held provincial elective conference (PEC) — had met their 70% threshold to convene conferences to elect new leadership.

ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala will officially open the Moses Mabhida conference while his deputy Mike Mabuyakhulu will address the Harry Gwala regional conference. The Moses Mabhida region‚ which is made up of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas‚ is the third-largest in the province after eThekwini and Musa Dladla in Richards Bay.

Ahead of the ANC provincial conference in July the Moses Mabhida‚ Harry Gwala‚ eThekwini and Lower South Coast regions had been identified as problematic by the ANC. The regions were deeply divided between Cyril Ramaphosa supporters and those who supported former president Jacob Zuma ahead of the party’s national elective conference in Johannesburg in December 2017.

Disgruntled ANC members in Moses Mabhida successfully interdicted the ANC provincial conference‚ which was scheduled to take place at the University of Zululand in June‚ from going ahead after claiming that branch general meetings had been marred by gatekeeping and the sidelining of party members.

The Moses Mabhida‚ Harry Gwala and Lower South Coast regions also tried unsuccessfully to torpedo the elective conference in July after making similar complaints.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said they were satisfied with the work done by the regional task teams deployed in the Harry Gwala and Moses Mabhida regions.

“Both regions had encountered challenges which resulted in the intervention of the national dispute resolution committee that worked tirelessly with the province to solve the issues in these regions. The ANC is confident that work done in these two regions brings much hope to the communities as the conferences are being convened.” she said.

She said the two regions would not only elect new leadership but would also focus on implementing a plan for the ANC’s 54th national conference resolutions. “These conferences will also focus on unity and cohesion‚” said Simelane-Zulu.

