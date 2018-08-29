Two die in Soweto looting

At least two people were killed and foreign-owned shops were looted in Soweto on Wednesday, police said.

A number of shops in Soweto are owned by nationals of other African nations, including Somalis and Ethiopians, as well as Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. In recent years, Zimbabwean and Mozambican migrants have also been the target of attacks. Anti-immigrant violence has flared sporadically against a background of high unemployment, with foreign nationals accused of crime and taking jobs from locals.

One person was shot dead and another wounded, police said, but it was not yet clear who was responsible or what started the unrest. A second person was found dead with a stab wound, but police could not confirm if the death was related to the other incidents.

"We will make sure there is stability in the area and no more crimes are committed," police spokesperson for Gauteng Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

Police remained on high alert in White City section of Soweto‚ on Wednesday evening.