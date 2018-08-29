Two die in Soweto looting
Police on high alert after attacks on foreign-owned township shops
At least two people were killed and foreign-owned shops were looted in Soweto on Wednesday, police said.
A number of shops in Soweto are owned by nationals of other African nations, including Somalis and Ethiopians, as well as Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. In recent years, Zimbabwean and Mozambican migrants have also been the target of attacks. Anti-immigrant violence has flared sporadically against a background of high unemployment, with foreign nationals accused of crime and taking jobs from locals.
One person was shot dead and another wounded, police said, but it was not yet clear who was responsible or what started the unrest. A second person was found dead with a stab wound, but police could not confirm if the death was related to the other incidents.
"We will make sure there is stability in the area and no more crimes are committed," police spokesperson for Gauteng Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said.
Police remained on high alert in White City section of Soweto‚ on Wednesday evening.
Two people had also been arrested‚ one for murder and another for attempted murder.
Dlamini said police were investigating messages on social media about targeting foreign-owned shops.
One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was killed when community members in White City went on the rampage, looting foreign-owned shops amid allegations that they sold expired food and items with counterfeit labels. In a bid to protect his shop‚ a shop owner is alleged to have opened fire‚ killing the man‚ who was identified as Banele Qhayiso.
The victim was not one of the looters but a paying customer‚ said his brother‚ Mandlekosi Qhayiso. "I am angry with them because this whole thing with the Pakistani people doesn’t make sense to me. I lost my brother because of a senseless community act‚" he said.
"They shouldn’t say they are doing this for us … There is not even a single one of them here‚ even to come and show their support. They are doing all of this for themselves‚" he said.
When Business Day arrived at the scene‚ police officers‚ who were without rubber bullets‚ watched as the crowds helped themselves to the goods inside the shop.
