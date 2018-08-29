Pick n Pay forced to offer vouchers after 'loser' scratchcard backfires
Pick n Pay has been forced to offer vouchers to customers after a scratchcard scheme celebrating its 50th birthday backfired.
Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the scratchcards, which they said never gave out prizes.
Pick n Pay attempted to roll back the social-media outcry by introducing a R20 free voucher for every R200 spent by customers.
The issue was first raised after customers called into Bongani Bingwa's show on Radio 702 to point out that they had not won any prizes. The scratchcards apparently give customers the chance to win anything from R5 in airtime to R10,000 in vouchers at the store.
Pick n Pay said customers qualified for the R20 voucher from August 29 and they had this weekend to spend it.
Marketing director John Bradshaw told the station that there had been more than 350,000 winners since the start of the campaign.
But on Twitter customers reported that the cards were a bust.
This Pick N Pay scratch card is a scam nje.. I havent seen any person win something.. heck even the tills dont display prizes u might win😒 pic.twitter.com/unkRDLCYpB— Yem - Yem (@Simphiwe_Chef) August 29, 2018
People who hope to win the Pick n Pay scratch cards thing also support Kaiser Chiefs— Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) August 29, 2018
These pick n pay scratch cards are a waste of time , I don’t even take one anymore— Mike (@mike_superb) August 29, 2018
