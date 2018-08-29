National

MPs want water infrastructure to be national key point after vandalism at Rand Water

A fire at a Rand Water station on Monday left large parts of Joburg without water

29 August 2018 - 12:40 Tamar Kahn
Water and sanitation minister Gugile Nkwinti is speaking to the president about the country's 'fragile' water infrastructure.
On Wednesday, MPs called for water infrastructure to be declared national key points, following this week’s disruption to water supplies in Johannesburg.

National key points are strategic sites that are provided with additional security.

A fire at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station on Monday night left large parts of Johannesburg without water, forcing Joburg Water to provide water to residents via tankers until supplies were restored. Rand Water is one of the country’s biggest water utilities, and supplies water to Gauteng.

MPs from parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation said water infrastructure was frequently vandalised and needed greater protection.

"Rand Water is not an isolated event. We have an experience in Madibeng, where municipal officials, assisted by unscrupulous business persons, tampered with the infrastructure by pumping unsavoury material into a clean water pipe, clearing the way for a water tanker (owned by the business people)," said the committee’s chairperson Lulu Johnson. "It is a serious crisis that is confronting the whole country."

Water and sanitation minister Gugile Nkwinti told MPs he had raised the issue of declaring water infrastructure national key points with President Cyril Ramaphosa. "There was a positive response," he said, adding that he planned to raise the issue of vandalism with unions, as it had become commonplace for striking workers to damage water infrastructure. "The engagement is critical given the extent of the damage being done."

‘Day zero’ hits southern Joburg as City Power fire causes reservoirs to dry up

A fire at a transformer in Eikenhof kicked out a sub-station dedicated to Rand Water, with trucks supplying water to strategic points
National
1 day ago

Western Cape dam levels keep on climbing

The average dam level in the region now stands at 55% — a massive jump from the scary lows of just a few months back
National
2 days ago

SA faces a water catastrophe as state dithers

SA is facing a water crisis and needs R23bn to upgrade municipal infrastructure to fix this problem, writes Neels Blom
National
12 days ago

