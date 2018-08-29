How the SABS administrators are righting the ship

The South African Bureau of Standards, which is under administration, is addressing critical challenges, one of the co-administrators, Jodi Scholtz, said in parliament on Wednesday.

Scholtz, acting CEO Garth Strachan and the other administrator, Tshenge Demana, were appointed to take over the agency after the board and former CEO Boni Mehlomakulu were dismissed by trade and industry minister Rob Davies last month.

Former members of the board and Mehlomakulu have launched court applications over their dismissal, which the minister, the department of trade and industry, and the SABS are opposing.

The co-administrators have been mandated to undertake a diagnostic analysis of SABS and develop a turnaround strategy for the institution, which is critical for certifying the quality and safety standards of products.

Immediate issues being addressed, Scholtz said, were the permit backlog, customer complaints, and the moratorium that the previous administration placed on partial testing.

"The unintended consequences of the moratorium on partial testing is under review with a proposed resolution to be considered by the co-administrators," Scholtz said.

Partial testing would be reinstated in a sequenced process subject to legal processes.

Scholtz said the diagnostic analysis would be an ongoing process for the foreseeable future, "and the turnaround strategy will of necessity require a carefully sequenced, interlocking series of interventions linked to the fiscal position and revenue generation" of the organisation.

All outstanding certificates had been resolved and the reissuing of permits had been expedited.

Scholtz addressed the current challenges affecting SABS services. These include long turnaround times for testing samples; lack of facilities to test products against some standards referenced in compulsory specifications; and the limited capacity of some laboratories to perform some tests.

The re-accreditation of three laboratories was in the final phase.

Scholtz said there was a dispute over the appointment of SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG) to undertake the forensic investigation of the SABS’s testing for Eskom of coal from the Tegeta/Brakfontein mine, which was owned by the Guptas.

The SABS certified the coal sample as acceptable when it was substandard.

Scholtz said the investigation had been delayed because Eskom argued that SNG was in conflict of interest because it is the external auditor of Eskom.

"SNG argue that there is no conflict since the forensic unit is a separate business entity from audit. This matter is now the subject of an engagement between the minister of trade and industry and public enterprises," Scholtz explained.

