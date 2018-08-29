National

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga booted out of justice portfolio committee

29 August 2018 - 10:26 Andisiwe Makinana
Mathole Motshekga. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has been removed from the National Assembly’s justice portfolio committee. He will be replaced by Vincent Smith.

Motshekga has been a member of the committee since 2013 following his removal as ANC chief whip in the fourth parliament. He was elected the committee’s chair following the 2014 general elections.

In recent months‚ he has clashed with his ANC colleagues in the committee over whether parliament should consider a DA call for the institution to start proceedings to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

He had also clashed with several civil society organisations over the controversial Traditional Courts Bill.

His removal was announced in parliamentary papers on Wednesday morning. Motshekga will be deployed to parliament’s joint standing committee on financial management.

Other changes to committee membership include the discharge of former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo from the co-operative governance and traditional affairs committee.

