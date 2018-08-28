National

Vytjie Mentor's state capture testimony hits a snag

Jacob Zuma was not shocked when he learnt of the offer, the former MP says

28 August 2018 - 15:03 Genevieve Quintal and Karyn Maughan
UPDATED 28 August 2018 - 16:59
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor smiles as she talks to author and publisher Mothobi Mutloatse during a break at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, in Parktown, Johannesburg, on August 28 2018. Picture: MASI LOSI
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor smiles as she talks to author and publisher Mothobi Mutloatse during a break at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, in Parktown, Johannesburg, on August 28 2018. Picture: MASI LOSI

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has told the state-capture inquiry that shortly after a Gupta brother offered her a ministerial job, she informed ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and his deputy, Jessie Duarte.

Mentor said she had a meeting at Luthuli House with the two regarding her trip to China.

However, her testimony could now hit a snag as Duarte was not in the ANC secretariat in 2010, the time Mentor said she reported the matter to them. At the time, Thandi Modise — who is now national council of provinces (NCOP) chair — was Mantashe’s deputy.

Duarte was elected deputy secretary-general at the ANC’s 2012 Mangaung conference and re-elected last year at Nasrec.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Mentor said that when she told Mantashe and Duarte about the offer, Mantashe left the meeting. She continued to have a short discussion with Duarte about it, who allegedly said the issue was noted.

Mentor has told the commission that in 2010 she was taken to the Guptas’ Saxonwold home and told she would be meeting then president Jacob Zuma. While there, Ajay Gupta allegedly told her that she could get the job of public enterprises minister on condition that she terminate the South African Airways (SAA) SA-India route.

She said Ajay Gupta had also informed her that the public enterprises minister at the time, Barbara Hogan, was going to be removed during a cabinet reshuffle. Mentor said she refused the offer. Shortly after the offer was made, she alleged that Zuma entered the room and when she told him about it he did not seem shocked.

Hogan was removed from her cabinet position and Malusi Gigaba was appointed public enterprises minister.

Hawks' pressure

Mentor says a Hawks officer pressured her into removing Zuma’s name from her criminal complaint against the Gupta family. She claimes she agreed to do so‚ in the hope that it would result in her case actually being investigated.

According to Mentor‚ Hawks official, a Captain Mtolo, told her “the matter is not going to proceed unless I remove president Zuma from my statement”. She said he previously told her “I have complained about president Zuma and I have tied their hands”.

“He had problems with where I said there is a corrupt relationship between the Guptas‚ the president and his son.” said Mentor.

The Zondo inquiry was provided with a copy of Mentor’s typed statement‚ which shows that Zuma’s name had been “struck through”.

Vytjie Mentor on being introduced to Guptas, refusing to meet Jacob Zuma

I was not, as a woman, going to go to President Zuma, who had then had a reputation with women
National
1 day ago

Guptas ‘were already in charge’ shortly after Jacob Zuma’s election

Members of the executive deferred to the Gupta brothers during Zuma’s state visit to China in August 2010
National
12 hours ago

Mentor names Kaunda at state capture probe

Zuma adviser set up meeting with Gupta family, says former ANC MP
National
7 days ago

Examination of Jonas a juggling act for Zuptas

Lawyers for Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas are understood to have been locked in meetings for most of the weekend
National
1 day ago

Mcebisi Jonas drops Hawks bombshell at state capture inquiry

In a morning of startling evidence, the former deputy finance minister described how the Hawks tried to quash a probe of the Guptas’ attempt to bribe ...
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Companies be warned: ‘water crunch’ threat remains
National / Science & Environment
2.
Expropriation Bill withdrawn for further ...
National
3.
‘Day zero’ hits southern Joburg as City Power ...
National
4.
Controversial former IEC electoral chief Mosotho ...
National

Related Articles

Vytjie Mentor on being introduced to Guptas, refusing to meet Jacob Zuma
National

Guptas ‘were already in charge’ shortly after Jacob Zuma’s election
National

Examination of Jonas a juggling act for Zuptas
National

Mcebisi Jonas drops Hawks bombshell at state capture inquiry
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.