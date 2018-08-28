Theresa May supports Ramaphosa's land policy provided there are 'no smash and grabs'

British Prime Minister Theresa May, has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's land reform programme at a business forum in Cape Town.

Asked by the SABC to comment on the controversial policy, which was the subject of a tweet by US President Donald Trump last week, she said: “The UK has for some time now supported land reform - land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process.

"It’s an issue that I’ve raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I'll be talking to him about it later today.

"I welcome his comments about approaching it. He’s made reference to their being no 'smash and grabs' on land reforms, and we support that."