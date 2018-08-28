Theresa May supports Ramaphosa's land policy provided there are 'no smash and grabs'
'The UK has supported land reform that’s legal and transparent. It’s an issue I’ve discussed with Cyril Ramaphosa'
British Prime Minister Theresa May, has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's land reform programme at a business forum in Cape Town.
Asked by the SABC to comment on the controversial policy, which was the subject of a tweet by US President Donald Trump last week, she said: “The UK has for some time now supported land reform - land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process.
"It’s an issue that I’ve raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I'll be talking to him about it later today.
"I welcome his comments about approaching it. He’s made reference to their being no 'smash and grabs' on land reforms, and we support that."
She went on to say that Ramaphosa's approach had "an opportunity to unlock future potential."
"I welcome Ramaphosa’s comments on approaching land reform, bearing in mind the economical aspects. We have an opportunity to unlock future potential. I’ve brought a significant business delegation along with me and, as I said, we look at the whole of Africa as a place where we want to invest."
British leader Theresa May shares her thoughts on South Africa’s land reform policies at a news conference held in Cape Town on August 28 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Please sign in or register to comment.