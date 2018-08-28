How an EB-5 visa can secure your financial future in uncertain economic times

Amid political instability and uncertainty, South African investors are seeking alternatives for their financial assets, and options to live outside the country so their families can benefit from better schools, tertiary institutions and public transport. This is why residence-for-investment programmes are looking more attractive.

The US EB-5 investor visa programme allows investors to obtain a green card for themselves and their immediate family by investing $500,000 (about R7.2m) into an approved project in the US.

Pathways is allowing financial contributions in Four Seasons One Dalton Hotel and Residences, located in Boston, Massachusetts, through the EB-5 investment programme, which boasts Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment Group as a backer.