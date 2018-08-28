Newzroom Afrika will step into breach left by Afro Worldview

Pay TV operator MultiChoice has announced that Newzroom Afrika will produce a new 24-hour news channel to be broadcast on the DStv platform.

Newzroom Afrika replaces Afro Worldview, formerly known as African News Network 7 (ANN7). MultiChoice ended its contract with the controversial TV channel earlier in August.

Newzroom Afrika is a new company formed by television production entrepreneurs Thokozani Nkosi of Eclipse TV and Thabile Ngwato of Rapid Innovation.

MultiChoice said their bid stood out for its “potential to bring a fresh, creative and diversified approach to news reporting, which included an integrated digital strategy, combined with sound audience analysis and appealing on-screen execution”.

“Newzroom Afrika has assembled an editorial team with proven news media credentials. Accomplished television executive Zanele Mthembu will head the broadcast operation, while the newsroom will be under the leadership of veteran news media executive and journalist Malebo Phage. There will be an editorial ethics oversight board spearheaded by the illustrious Joe Thloloe and Dinesh Balliah, a forward-thinking journalist and academic,” the pay TV operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This new channel will greatly enhance and enrich the news offering on DStv, whilst at the same time creating a new black-owned entrant in South African news media. It will promote the diversity of voices in media and give all our customers the chance to find a news channel on DStv that resonates with them.”

MultiChoice SA CEO Calvo Mawela said: “We set out to find a quality new, black-owned, independent news channel to expand the diversity of SA news and enrich our democracy – we’re excited by the outcome.”

As with other news channels on DStv such as SABC News, eNCA, Business Day TV, CNN, Sky News and Al Jazeera, MultiChoice will have no editorial oversight over the new channel, it said.

“This is a great opportunity for us to bring a fresh perspective to South African news media by building a news channel from scratch. We’re excited and raring to go,” said Nkosi.

Ngwato said “it’s no secret that the future of media is digital, which is why we took a deliberate decision to put digital at the heart of our news channel, to be disrupters rather than being disrupted. Our channel will be a new offering with a new perspective and approach.

